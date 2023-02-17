Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

HLF stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

