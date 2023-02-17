Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 0.9 %

HRTG opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

