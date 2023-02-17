HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

HGC Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 20,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,839. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

