HGC Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

HGC Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 133,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

