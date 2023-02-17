HGI Capital Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,838 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 3.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 16,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

