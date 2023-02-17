HGI Capital Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 428,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 342,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.74%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

