HGI Capital Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 110,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

