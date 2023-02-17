HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 83,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,900. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

