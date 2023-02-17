HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
