Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE HCG opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$43.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

