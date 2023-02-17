Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

HON stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.53. 480,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.