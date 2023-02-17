Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.0 %

HMN stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,828.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.