Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Horizen has a total market cap of $186.19 million and $44.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.92 or 0.00058470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00187844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00070631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,376,150 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

