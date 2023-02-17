Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.977-5.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of HST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 3,678,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

