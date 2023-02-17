Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

