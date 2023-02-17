Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,201 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $80,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 11.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,279,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

