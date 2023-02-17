Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $69,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,360.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

