Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $98,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

