Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $62,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 369.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after buying an additional 1,593,884 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 769,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.9 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

