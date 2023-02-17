HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $392.59.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $39.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,365. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.08.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.