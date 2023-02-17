Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $31.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

HUM opened at $505.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

