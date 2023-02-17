Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Humana were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $87,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

NYSE:HUM opened at $505.69 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

