Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HII. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

