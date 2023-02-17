Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
HY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 27,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $42.17.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.