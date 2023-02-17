Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 27,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

