iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IAFNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $66.76 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

