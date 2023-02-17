IAC Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IAC in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get IAC alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.