iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iBio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares during the period.

iBio Stock Performance

About iBio

iBio stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 699,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,725. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

