ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 24,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IBN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
