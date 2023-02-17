IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.6 %

IDA traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $105.23. 70,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 80,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

