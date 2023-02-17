IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.7 %

IDA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.