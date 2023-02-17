IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,023 shares.The stock last traded at $43.70 and had previously closed at $42.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $881.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Insider Activity

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $517,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IES by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in IES by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

