IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
IF Bancorp stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
