iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 71,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,443. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

