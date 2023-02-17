Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 572,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, insider Eric Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 207,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

