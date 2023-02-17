ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of ImmunoGen worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $896.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

