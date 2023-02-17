Immutable X (IMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $75.82 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004450 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $617.55 million and $75.82 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00430445 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.56 or 0.28513454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

According to CryptoCompare, "IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,"

