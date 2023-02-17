Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.
