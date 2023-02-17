Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.