Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

