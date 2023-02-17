Incline Global Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Incline Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,565 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 5.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.77. 1,832,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

