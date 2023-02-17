Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lifted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 38.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 902.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

