indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 2,894,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

