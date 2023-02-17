IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.13

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $48,398.96 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

