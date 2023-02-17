InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 304,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 17.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IFRX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

InflaRx Trading Up 3.7 %

InflaRx Company Profile

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.