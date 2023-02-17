Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Infobird Price Performance
Shares of IFBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
About Infobird
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infobird (IFBD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.