Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of IFBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Get Infobird alerts:

About Infobird

(Get Rating)

Read More

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.