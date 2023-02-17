Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 949,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Information Services Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

