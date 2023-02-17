ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

