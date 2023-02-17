ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

O stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

