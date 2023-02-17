ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,507 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.