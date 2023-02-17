Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 635,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.71. 20,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

