Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $3.70 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00015575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $270.08 million and $84.95 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

